Govt proposes ₹ 1,000 crore for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal

New Delhi

01 February 2021 14:56 IST

The government on Monday proposed to provide ₹ 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states – Assam and West Bengal.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same.

"I propose to provide ₹ 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

West Bengal and Assam are the two big tea producing states in the country.