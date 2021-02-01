Budget 2021

Govt proposes ₹ 1,000 crore for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The government on Monday proposed to provide ₹ 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states – Assam and West Bengal.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same.

"I propose to provide ₹ 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

West Bengal and Assam are the two big tea producing states in the country.

Related Topics
Union Budget
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 2:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/govt-proposes-1000-crore-for-welfare-of-tea-workers-in-assam-west-bengal/article33716348.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY