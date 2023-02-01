ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Government to continue 50-year interest-free loans to States for another year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said the newly established infrastructure Finance Secretariat will assist in attracting more private investment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the Centre will continue 50-year interest-free loans to State governments for one more year. She also said the enhanced capex of ₹10 lakh crore for infrastructure development is at 3.3% of the GDP.

On October 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, aimed at developing integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

Budget 2023 | Record allocation of ₹2.4 lakh crore for Railways

On October 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, aimed at developing integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over ₹500 crore, are routed through the NPG, constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative. She also informed that the PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme would benefit 3.5 lakh tribals.

