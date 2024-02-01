GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government approves extension of subsidy scheme on sugar supplied to AAY families by 2 years till Mar 2026

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narender Modi, approved extension of scheme of sugar subsidy for AAY families distributed through PDS for two more years till March 31, 2026.

February 01, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the stock point in Vijayawada.

A view of the stock point in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The government on February 1 approved the extension of subsidy scheme for sugar supplied to 1.89 crore Antyodya Anna Yojna (AAY) families through ration shops for two years till March 31, 2026.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narender Modi, approved extension of scheme of sugar subsidy for AAY families distributed through Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) for two more years till March 31, 2026.

With this approval, the government will continue giving subsidy of ₹18.50 per kg to participating states for distribution of sugar to AAY families through PDS at the rate of one kg per family per month.

States have the responsibility to procure and distribute sugar.

"Under the scheme, the central government gives subsidy of ₹18.50 per kg per month of sugar to AAY families of participating states.

"The approval is expected to extend benefits of more than Rs 1,850 crore during period of 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2025-26). The scheme is expected to benefit about 1.89 crores AAY families of the country," an official statement said.

The scheme facilitates access of sugar to the poorest of the poor and adds energy to their diet so that their health improves.

The Centre is already giving free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY).

Sale of 'Bharat Atta', 'Bharat Dal', tomatoes and onions at affordable and fair prices are the measures to ensure sufficient food in plate of citizens beyond PM-GKAY also.

So far, about 3 lakh tonnes of Bharat Dal (chana dal) and about 2.4 lakh tonnes of Bharat Atta have already been sold, benefitting ordinary consumers.

"Thus, availability of subsidized dal, atta and sugar have completed the food for a common citizen of India fulfilling Modi ki Guarantee of 'Food for All, Nutrition for All'," the statement said.

