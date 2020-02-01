Budget 2020 | ₹8,000 crore outlay for national mission on quantum technology

Budget 2020

Google's Bristlecone quantum computing chip.   | Photo Credit: Google

The government on Saturday announced ₹8,000 crore outlay for developing quantum computing linked technologies under the National Mission on Quantum technologies and Applications.

“Quantum technology is opening up new frontiers in computing, communications, cyber security with with spread applications. It is expected that a lot of commercial applications would emerge from theoretical constructs which are developing in this area. It is proposed to provide an outlay of ₹8,000 crore over a period of five years for the National Mission on Quantum technologies and applications,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has signed an agreement with Israel for joint research in 27 possible areas which includes quantum computing as one of the potential segments. “India would probably be the third biggest and pioneering nation if we are able to break into this technology of quantum technology related computing and other applications,” Sitharaman said.

