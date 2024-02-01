GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global affairs becoming more complex, challenging with wars: Finance Minister in Budget Speech

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade.

February 01, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade.

Budget 2024 live

The minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India has successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.

She also said that strengthening the financial sector in the country has helped make savings, credit and investments more efficient.

All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said.

The government has also provided transparent, accountable, trust-based administration with a citizen-first approach.

