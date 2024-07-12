Give special package to Bihar, demands State Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary ahead of Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget on July 23, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and State Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday demanded a special package for Bihar if the Centre cannot grant special category status to the State.

Mr. Chaudhary said Bihar lacked natural resources due to historical and geographical reasons. He said unlike other States, Bihar had no mines, or a coastline. He, however, expressed pride in the State’s progress and said that despite limited resources, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the State has proved that it is “not behind in the race of development”.

Mr. Chaudhary said that Bihar is “progressing at a faster pace in comparison to any other State in the country”. However, he admitted that despite much progress, it is still a backward State.

“We want special category status. However, if there is any problem in it, then we demand a special package. Special package means special assistance. This is our right because Bihar lacks natural resources. There is no fault of the people of Bihar and we are not fortunate to have the natural resources. We are hopeful that Bihar will get its due right,“ Mr. Chaudhary said in Nalanda.

Special category status to Bihar is a long pending demand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a resolution was passed in the Cabinet and in both houses of the State.

The JD(U) is an important alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party because Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government relies on the support of the JD(U)‘s 12 members in the Lok Sabha to be in power. Last month, in its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the party had pushed for a special category status or a special package for Bihar.

