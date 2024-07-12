ADVERTISEMENT

Give special package to Bihar, demands State Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary ahead of Union Budget

Published - July 12, 2024 06:42 am IST - PATNA

Senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Bihar lacked natural resources and did not have a coastline. He said if not a special category, the Centre could give the State a special package

Amit Bhelari

Ahead of the Union Budget on July 23, senior Janata Dal (United) leader and State Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday demanded a special package for Bihar if the Centre cannot grant special category status to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chaudhary said Bihar lacked natural resources due to historical and geographical reasons. He said unlike other States, Bihar had no mines, or a coastline. He, however, expressed pride in the State’s progress and said that despite limited resources, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the State has proved that it is “not behind in the race of development”.

Mr. Chaudhary said that Bihar is “progressing at a faster pace in comparison to any other State in the country”. However, he admitted that despite much progress, it is still a backward State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want special category status. However, if there is any problem in it, then we demand a special package. Special package means special assistance. This is our right because Bihar lacks natural resources. There is no fault of the people of Bihar and we are not fortunate to have the natural resources. We are hopeful that Bihar will get its due right,“ Mr. Chaudhary said in Nalanda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special category status to Bihar is a long pending demand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a resolution was passed in the Cabinet and in both houses of the State.

The JD(U) is an important alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party because Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government relies on the support of the JD(U)‘s 12 members in the Lok Sabha to be in power. Last month, in its national executive meeting in New Delhi, the party had pushed for a special category status or a special package for Bihar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar / Union Budget

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US