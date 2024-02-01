ADVERTISEMENT

Interim Budget 2024 | For current fiscal, Bhutan leads with more than ₹2,398 crores in allocation

February 01, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Maldives which has been in news recently because of anti-India protests as well as remarks from its top leadership has seen a substantial bump in allocation

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

The Maldives, which was in hot water over boycott calls, has seen a hike in budgetary allocation for the Maldives from ₹400 crores in 2023-24 to ₹770.90 crores in the current fiscal. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s neighbourhood received a substantial share of the annual allocation under the Ministry of External Affairs for the 2024-25 interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. Out of all the countries in the neighbourhood, Bhutan has received ₹2,398.97 crores as allocation for the current fiscal year while Nepal has come second with ₹650 crores for various development projects currently underway in the Himalayan country. For 2024-25, Nepal has received an allocation of ₹700 crores.

The Maldives which has been in news recently because of anti-India protests as well as remarks from its top leadership has seen a substantial bump in allocation. The allocation for the Maldives for 2023-24 was ₹400 crores which went up to ₹770.90 crores this time. This indicates that India is increasing investments in the archipelago nation. 

Indian projects in Bangladesh under current fiscal will receive ₹130 crores and ₹220 crores have been allocated for Afghanistan which is governed by the Taliban that is yet to find official recognition from India. Sri Lanka will receive ₹60 crores of the allocation for the current fiscal. Conflict struck Myanmar has received ₹370 crores in the current fiscal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | How is the interim Budget different from Annual Budget?

Among the island nations of the Indian Ocean, Seychelles, and Mauritius have received ₹9.91 crores and ₹370 crores respectively in the current fiscal. The port of Chabahar in Iran will receive an ₹100 crores as funding. ₹3,849 crores have been allocated for Lines of Credit under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme. Reflecting India’s growing engagement with African nations, the budget has allocated ₹200 crores for the African development projects; the figure is as per revised estimate for current fiscal.

Projects with Eurasian countries and Latin American countries have been allocated ₹20 crores and ₹30 crores respectively. Cultural and heritage projects have been allocated ₹10 crores in the current fiscal. The expenditure will increase during 2024 to 2025 and may touch ₹15 crores. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US