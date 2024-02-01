ADVERTISEMENT

FM Sitharaman marginally increases allocation to NHAI to Rs 1.68 lakh crore for FY25

February 01, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Centre has allocated ₹1.68 lakh crore to NHAI in the interim Budget. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1 marginally increased allocation to State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ₹1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25 from last year's revised allocation of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

The pre-election Budget 2024-25 document has allocated marginally enhanced outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector. An allocation of ₹2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to ₹2.76 lakh crore.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

