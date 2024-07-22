ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

Updated - July 22, 2024 01:01 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the first day of the Parliament Session, in New Delhi on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 22 presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. It provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

Also Read: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the Budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Ms. Sitharaman on July 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US