Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23

Updated - July 22, 2024 01:01 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the first day of the Parliament Session, in New Delhi on July 22, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the first day of the Parliament Session, in New Delhi on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 22 presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. It provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the Budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Ms. Sitharaman on July 23.

