ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme supported MSMEs during COVID, led to remarkable credit growth: Economic Survey

January 31, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The micro, small and medium enterprises sector witnessed a credit growth of 30.6% on average during January-November 2022 due to ECLGS, according to Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament

PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of Budget Session of Parliament | Photo Credit: -

The recovery of India's micro, small and medium enterprises is advancing swiftly, with the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) offsetting the impact of the COVID-19 shock on the units through robust credit disbursement, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

India has more than six crore micro, small and medium enterprises that employ close to 12 crore workers across sectors and industries while contributing nearly 35% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-23 live updates | Economic survey estimates 7% GDP growth in 2022-23

According to the Survey, “The credit growth to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6% on average during January-November 2022, supported by the extended Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme of the Union government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax (GST) they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme is casing their debt servicing concerns," it added.

In FY21, the government announced the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme, which succeeded in shielding micro, small and medium enterprises from financial distress.

Also Read | In pandemic shock, critical lessons for MSMEs

Quoting a recent CIBIL report, the Survey said it showed that the scheme has supported MSMEs in facing the COVID-19 shock, with 83% of the borrowers that availed the ECLGS being micro-enterprises. Among these micro units, more than half had an overall exposure of less than ₹10 lakh.

Furthermore, CIBIL data also showed that ECLGS borrowers had lower non-performing asset rates than enterprises that were eligible for ECLGS but did not avail of it, the Survey pointed out.

The GST paid by MSMEs after declining in FY21 has been rising since and now has crossed the pre-pandemic level of FY20, reflecting the financial resilience of small businesses and the effectiveness of the pre-emptive government intervention targeted towards MSMEs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US