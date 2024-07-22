GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Economic Survey 2023-24: Rising obesity a concern, preventive measures must be taken for healthier lifestyle

“Obesity presents a “concerning situation” and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle,” the Economic Survey said.

Published - July 22, 2024 02:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Obesity is emerging as a serious concern among India’s adult population,” said Economic Survey, which was tabled on July 22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

Raising concerns over growing obesity and increase of consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, the Economic Survey said 54% of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets.

“Obesity presents a “concerning situation” and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle,” it said.

If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet", it said.

Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research, the Economic Survey observed that the rise in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight/obesity problems.

“Estimates show that the adult obesity rate in India has more than tripled and the rise in children is the steepest in the world for India, behind Vietnam and Namibia,” the survey stated, referring to a World Obesity Federation report.

The survey further said as per National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the incidence of obesity is significantly higher in urban India than in rural India. In urban India, it is 29.8% in men versus 19.3% of rural India.

The percentage of men facing obesity in the 18-69 age bracket has increased to 22.9% in NFHS-5 from 18.9% in NFHS-4. For women, it has increased from 20.6% (NFHS-4) to 24% (NFHS-5).

"Combined with an aging population in some States, obesity presents a concerning situation. Preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle," the survey said.

In some States, such as in the NCT (Delhi), the proportion of women with obesity is 41.3%, as against 38% for men. In Tamil Nadu, for men, obesity is 37% and it is 40.4% for women. In Andhra, it is 36.3% for women while for men it is 31.1%.

