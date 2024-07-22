Economic Survey 2023-24: Link skill development with production-linked, job-linked sops in high-growth areas

With only 4.4% of India's young workforce formally skilled, linking skill development with production Linked Incentive (PLI) and employment-linked incentive schemes in high-growth potential sectors like toy, apparel, tourism, logistics and textiles would aid upgrading of skills as production moves up the value chain, the Economic Survey said on July 22.

The Survey for 2023-24 tabled in the Parliament stated, "in order to reap the demographic advantage, it is necessary to equip the workforce with employable skills and knowledge that meet the requirements of the globalised labour market".

Currently, the PLI scheme is available for 14 sectors. Industry bodies have been demanding introduction of an employment-linked incentive scheme to promote job creation in the economy, in the face of a growing young population amidst concerns about jobless growth.

According to the Survey, to maximise the outcomes from skilling initiatives, convergence, and utilisation of synergies with other employment-centric programmes would mutually benefit the two verticals.

"Measures are being taken by government to translate India's demographic dividend into a productivity dividend by enabling job and entrepreneurial opportunities that are in sync with the aspirations and abilities of India's youth. It is partnering with the industry to enhance skilling with employability," said the Survey.

It further stated that "linking skill development with PLI scheme and employment-linked incentive schemes in high-growth potential sectors like toy, apparel, tourism, logistics, textiles, leather sector etc. would aid upgrading of skills as production moves up the value chain".