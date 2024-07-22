GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Economic Survey 2023-24: Higher private sector financing, resource mobilisation key to building quality infrastructure

The Survey noted that there is a need to improve data capture and reporting mechanisms for investments in infrastructure across instruments and sectors.

Published - July 22, 2024 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Financial Survey 2023-24. File

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Financial Survey 2023-24. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“A higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources will be crucial for India to build quality infrastructure,” according to the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 22. According to the survey, facilitating this would not only require policy and institutional support from the Central Government, but State and local governments would have to play an equally important role.

Also Read:Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE updates

The survey noted that there is a need to improve data capture and reporting mechanisms for investments in infrastructure across instruments and sectors as well as its composition across various projects at a granular level.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

Also read:Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor.

Related Topics

Economic Survey / finance (general) / public finance / parliament / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.