ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Survey 2023-24: Green steel to play key role in low carbon economy globally

Published - July 22, 2024 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Green steel will play a pivotal role in reshaping industry towards low-carbon economy, reducing emissions, import dependence, and enhancing international cooperation in R&D

PTI

The concept of green steel promotes the production of steel using green energy sources and minimizing the usage of fossil fuels. File (representational image)

Green steel will play an important role in reshaping the future of the industry as the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, the Economic Survey for 2023-24 said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of green steel promotes the production of steel using green energy sources and minimizing the usage of fossil fuels.

Also Read:Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE updates

"As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, green steel is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of the steel industry," said the Survey tabled in Parliament on July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India’s steel sector accounts for 12% of India’s greenhouse gas emissions with an emission intensity of 2.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel compared to the global average of 1.9 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Survey also said, “India remained a net importer of steel during the first, second and third quarters of FY24 because of price differentials between international and domestic prices of finished steel.”

“Low prices in the international markets led to reduced profit margins for exports and made imports more affordable, affecting the trade balance in the steel sector,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to download Economic Survey 2023-24

“The import dependence on coking coal, an essential raw material for steel production also went up from 56.1 MT in FY23 to 58.1 MT in FY24,” the Survey said.

The Survey also highlighted that many technologies required for global net zero are commercially unavailable, such as hydrogen-fuelled steel/cement, steel and aluminium production with (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) CCUS, etc.

"There is a need to enhance international cooperation in R&D, especially in the domains of distributed RE, offshore wind, geothermal, tidal energy, biofuels, compressed biogas, green hydrogen, energy storage, electrolysers, and nuclear power [including small modular reactors SMR]," it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US