GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Economic Survey 2023-24: Financial sector outlook appears bright, but needs to brace for vulnerabilities

For a country that aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, this is a long-awaited and welcome development, the Economic Survey said.

Published - July 22, 2024 02:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, but it needs to brace for likely vulnerabilities, said Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on July 22.

The Indian financial sector is at a "turnpike moment", it said, adding that the dominance of banking support to credit is being reduced, and the role of capital markets is rising.

Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE updates

For a country that aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, this is a long-awaited and welcome development, it said.

"Being reliant on and exposed to the capital market, however, comes with its challenges and trade-offs. As India's financial sector undergoes this critical transformation, it must also brace for likely vulnerabilities and prepare itself with regulatory and government policy levers to intervene and hedge, as required," it said.

Even as banks, non-banks and corporates battled balance-sheet excesses, the consequences of the credit boom of the first decade of the new millennium and the inevitable bust that followed in the second decade, the broad industry kept advancing the cause of financial inclusion and financial deepening, it said.

"Moving forward, healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment. The positive trends in the residential real estate market indicate that the household sector capital formation is increasing significantly," it said.

Economic Survey 2023-24: India’s growth back to pre-COVID trends, 7%-plus growth possible in medium term 

As India embarks on the vision to become a developed country by 2047, it is imperative that financial intermediation costs decline globally, the Survey prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his team said.

It further said the financial sector needs to support capital formation and promote trade, business, and investments in MSMEs, enabling them to scale.

"It also needs to provide insurance protection and retirement security to all citizens. The share of insurance and pension fund assets in GDP stands at 19 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, in India, compared to a high of 52% and 122% in the U.S. and 112% and 80% in the U.K., leaving scope for further improvements," it added.

Financial sector firms — public or privately owned — must become customer-centric. Without that, most quantitative metrics will remain elusive, it recommended.

Related Topics

Economic Survey / Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / economy, business and finance / parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.