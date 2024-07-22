Economic Survey 2023-24: Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story

“Capital markets are becoming more prominent in India’s growth story, with an expanding share in capital formation and investment landscape on the back of technology, innovation and digitisation,” according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on July 22. Further, Indian markets are resilient to global geopolitical and economic shocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India and a case for strategic autonomy

“Despite heightened geopolitical risks, rising interest rates and volatile commodity prices, Indian capital markets have been one of the best performing among emerging markets in FY24,” the Economic Survey said.

Economic Survey 2023-24 updates

The BSE benchmark Sensex has surged around 25% in FY24. Moreover, the uptrend continued in FY25, with the 30-share index on July 3 touching the 80,000 mark in intra-day trading for the first time.

"The exemplary performance of the Indian stock market compared to the world and emerging markets over the years can be primarily attributed to India’s resilience to global geo-political and economic shocks, its solid and stable domestic macroeconomic outlook, and the strength of the domestic investor base," said the document tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.