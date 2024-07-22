Economic Survey 2023-24: Balancing growth and green goals a tightrope walk for India

India's path to sustainable development is fraught with challenges, as the country grapples with the twin imperatives of meeting burgeoning energy demands and reducing carbon emissions, the Economic Survey 2023-24 revealed on July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE updates

Tabled in the Parliament, the Survey underscores the complexities of India's green transition, emphasizing the need for a diversified energy portfolio to achieve ambitious growth targets while adhering to climate commitments.

"Balancing development needs with a low-carbon pathway is a tightrope, especially when financed predominantly through domestic resources," the Survey noted, highlighting the financial strain of pursuing cleaner energy alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to download Economic Survey 2023-24

The document stressed the critical role of non-fossil fuel sources in meeting India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Net Zero goals. However, it also pointed out the challenges associated with renewable energy, including intermittency issues, waste management concerns for nuclear and solar technologies, and the potential impact of biofuel production on food security.

Acknowledging the importance of energy security, the survey advocated for a multi-pronged approach. It suggested diversification of energy sources, including renewables, nuclear, and biofuels; continued reliance on thermal power, particularly coal, to provide baseload support for renewable deployment; promotion of clean coal technologies like gasification and carbon capture, and enhanced international cooperation in R&D for emerging green technologies.

The Survey cautioned against over-reliance on imports, noting that while India's dependence on petroleum imports is well-known, the shift to renewable energy could lead to new vulnerabilities in the supply chains for solar panels and critical minerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a positive note, the report highlighted India's significant progress in its mission-mode approach to addressing climate change. As of May 31, 2024, the share of non-fossil sources in installed electricity generation capacity has reached 45.4%, putting India on track to meet its updated NDC target of 50% by 2030.

The Survey called for a "more balanced approach" to climate change, suggesting policymakers focus on "nearer-term policy goals of improving human welfare" rather than being "excessively preoccupied" with long-term global climate management.

While acknowledging India's achievements, the survey emphasized the need for financial support from developed countries.

With financing needs estimated at $2.5 trillion (at 2014-15 prices) for meeting NDC targets till 2030, access to finance and technology at reasonable costs is crucial to ease the resource constraints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.