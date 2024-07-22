In charts: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2023-24

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in both Houses of Parliament on July 22. The Economic Survey is a comprehensive review or annual report of Indian economy during the closed financial year, prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the guidance of the India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

Read: Economic Survey 2023-24 updates

Here are the charts that show key numbers from the Economic Survey 2023-24:

According to the report, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7 per cent in the current fiscal year amid global challenges which may impact exports. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2 per cent estimated for the previous financial year.

According to the Survey, India has remained on the course of fiscal consolidation amid the global trend of widening fiscal deficit. The fiscal deficit has been brought down from 6.4 per cent of GDP in FY23 to 5.6 per cent of GDP in FY24, according to provisional actuals (PA) data released by the Office of Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Despite global supply chain disruptions and adverse weather conditions, domestic inflationary pressures moderated in FY24. After averaging around 6.7 per cent in FY23, retail inflation declined to 5.4 per cent in FY24. Measures undertaken by the Union Government such as open market sales, reduction in prices of LPG cylinders, a cut in petrol and diesel prices as well as a raising in policy rates by the RBI have helped in moderation inflation.

Consistent with the decline in the all-India average retail inflation rate in FY24 compared to FY23, inflation in most States and Union Territories (UTs) decreased. The inflation rate was less than 6 per cent in 29 out of the 36 States and Union Territories.