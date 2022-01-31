Economic Survey 2022 live | Finance Minister to present the Economic Survey 2021-22

File photo of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

CEA Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran to address a press conference today at 3:45 pm in New Delhi after presentation of Economic Survey 2021-22 by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, Indian industry has urged the government to offer incentives for creating jobs, including special sops under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes already announced.

Here are the latest updates:

Parliament

Finance Minister to present the economic survey 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Economic Survey 2021-2022 in Parliament, today.

