Economic Survey 2022-23 | PM GatiShakti, National Logistics Policy to support India's economic growth

January 31, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Support for India's economic growth will come from path-breaking measures such as PM GatiShakti, National Logistics Policy and Production-Linked Incentives schemes, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31. According to the survey, while roads, railways and waterways have seen unprecedented expansion in the last eight years, ports and airports have been substantially upgraded.

It pointed out that logistics costs in India have been in the range of 14-18% of GDP against the global benchmark of 8%.

The PM Gati Shakti — National Master Plan was announced in 2021 to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

The projects pertaining to seven engines (roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistic infrastructure) in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti framework.

Noting that to bring in further convergence with comprehensive planning across the Centre and states, PM GatiShakti has sectoral complementarity of logistics facilitation through the National Logistics Policy launched in September 2022, the survey said, "All of this is expected to tighten the nuts and bolts for the arduous infrastructure journey that our country has undertaken together by the participation of Centre, State, local governments and the private sector".

While pointing out that traditional infrastructure sectors such as roads and railways have received a renewed push in recent years, the key document said sectors such as inland water transport and civil aviation, which have significant untapped potential, are also being encouraged sufficiently.