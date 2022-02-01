India Union Budget 2022 | ECLGS scheme to be extended till Mar 2023: FM

New Delhi

01 February 2022 12:20 IST

Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of ₹5 lakh crore.

She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of ₹44,605 crore will be taken up.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Ms. Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector.

"ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh crore," she said.