Decoding the Budget with The Hindu BusinessLine

Chennai

03 February 2022 23:39 IST

Will the govt.’s capex push revive growth?

The 2022-23 Budget has been delivered. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid down her priorities clearly. The focus is on reviving growth and fiscal consolidation will happen, but not in a hurry.

The Government of India has given a massive push for capital expenditure in bid to lay the foundation for a rapid pace of economic growth and also with a hope that it will crowd-in private capex. After many years, there is a possibility that all four engines of growth -- public consumption, government spending, private capex and exports -- may fire in unison. If that happens, the Indian economy will register a rapid pace of growth.

Has this Budget given the necessary impetus for it? When does the government see a revival in private investments? Will lack of demand side stimulus come in the way? How does the government plan to tackle the skewed recovery post-pandemic? Where does it see the bond yields, which are on the boil after government announced a large gross borrowing for FY23?

To discuss all this and more, The Hindu BusinessLine is holding its annual `Decoding The Budget' panel discussion. Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan will be discussing the salient aspects of the Budget with a panel of experts which include R. Seshasayee, Vice-Chairman, Hinduja Group; R. Dinesh, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions; Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM and D.K. Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, Ernst and Young. The discussion will be moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

The event, to be held in the virtual format this year, is brought to you in association with Bank of Baroda Credit Card, Hitachi India and BSE.

To watch the discussion at 4 p.m. on February 5, please register at https://bit.ly/BLPBED.