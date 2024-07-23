Budget 2024: Customs duty on gold, silver cut to 6%, sops for diamond industry

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to reduce Customs Duties on gold and silver to 6% and on platinum to 6.4% providing big relief to buyers of these precious metals. As per the proposal, duty on gold bars has been cut from 15% to 6%, gold dore from 14.355 to 5.35%, for platinum from 15.4% to 6.4%, for silver bars from 14.35% to 6% and for silver dore from 14.35 to 5.35%

The significant duty cuts would help reduce smuggling and cost the government an annual revenue loss of ₹28,000 crore based on FY24 import levels, said Ajai Srivastava from think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.

“To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery in the country, I propose to reduce Customs Duties on gold and silver to 6% and that on platinum to 6.4%,” the FM said in her Budget speech

For the growth of the diamond cutting and polishing industry the FM has proposed to provide safe harbour rates for foreign mining companies selling raw diamonds here.

“India is a world leader in the diamond cutting and polishing industry, which employs a large number of skilled workers. To further promote the development of this sector, we would provide for safe harbour rates for foreign mining companies selling raw diamonds in the country,” she said.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s apex trade body for Gems & Jewellery ) hailed the proposals. “The Union Budget is be game changer for the indigenous gem & jewellery industry, a step closer towards making India a global diamond trading hub,” said Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC. “The abolition of equalisation levy and announcement of safe harbour tax on rough diamond trading will see the growth of India as the largest rough diamond trading centre as all foreign mining companies will now trade rough diamonds directly to the diamond cutting and manufacturing entities in India. Thus the small manufacturers will get the access of raw materials in India directly without traveling abroad to take part in diamond auctions,’‘ he added.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, said, “The reduction in the basic Customs Duty on gold, silver and on platinum is a commendable move by the government. The Customs Duty reduction will benefit domestic jewellery manufacturers, especially small and medium enterprises, encouraging them to transition gradually to the formal channel.”

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and MD, PNG Jewellers said, “By lowering import duties, we anticipate an increase in gold consumption and a moderation in gold prices, which have recently reached record highs.”

“The reduction in customs duties, coupled with government’s commitment to enhancing domestic value addition and craftsmanship are poised to significantly benefit the jewellery industry,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive director, Kalyan Jewellers in a statement.

