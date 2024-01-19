ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI turns down invitation for pre-Budget 2024-25 meeting

January 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Chennai

In a press release, they state that the despite their efforts to raise these concerns with authorities of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, no visible changes have been seen. This has had a negative impact on the entire industry, they add

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of CREDAI have turned down an invitation to attend a meeting regarding the pre-Budget 2024-2025, which is to be held on January 19, due to the implementation challenges associated with the composite (Land+Building) single document system, coupled with the imposition of impractical valuation rates.

In a press release, they stated that the despite their efforts to raise these concerns with authorities of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, no visible changes were seen. This has had a negative impact on the entire industry, they added.

“The ongoing lack of response has only made things more difficult for our members, worsening the overall situation for the industry. Even efforts to schedule a meeting with the Finance Secretary have been unsuccessful. Given the unresolved nature of these critical issues, we believe our participation in the Pre-Budget meeting would be unproductive as this stage,” said R. llankovan, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu.

