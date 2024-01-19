GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI turns down invitation for pre-Budget 2024-25 meeting

In a press release, they state that the despite their efforts to raise these concerns with authorities of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, no visible changes have been seen. This has had a negative impact on the entire industry, they add

January 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of CREDAI have turned down an invitation to attend a meeting regarding the pre-Budget 2024-2025, which is to be held on January 19, due to the implementation challenges associated with the composite (Land+Building) single document system, coupled with the imposition of impractical valuation rates.

In a press release, they stated that the despite their efforts to raise these concerns with authorities of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, no visible changes were seen. This has had a negative impact on the entire industry, they added.

“The ongoing lack of response has only made things more difficult for our members, worsening the overall situation for the industry. Even efforts to schedule a meeting with the Finance Secretary have been unsuccessful. Given the unresolved nature of these critical issues, we believe our participation in the Pre-Budget meeting would be unproductive as this stage,” said R. llankovan, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.