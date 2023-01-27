Commerce Ministry recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles from China, Taiwan

January 27, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Commerce Ministry has the recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on imports of 'Vinyl Tiles other than in roll or sheet form' from these countries after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

"The Authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports ... originating in or exported from the subject countries, for five years," the directorate has said in a notification.

In the market parlance, the product is known as luxury vinyl tiles, or PVC flooring tiles. It mimics the appearance of the natural materials. It is used for covering the floors in the residential and the commercial buildings.

DGTR conducted the probe following a complaint from Welspun Flooring Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd, Welspun India Ltd.

The directorate works under the ministry.

The recommended duty is $ 2.05 per sq meter and $ 1.44 per sq meter. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duty.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.