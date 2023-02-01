ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Gehlot criticises Budget for reducing MGNREGS allocation, says disappointing for Rajasthan

February 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Budget is against the poor, landless farmers and common people, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 1 criticised the Union Budget for neglecting the important areas of education, health and social justice and reducing the allocation by 33% for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which had proved to be a lifeline for the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gehlot said the Budget was against the poor, landless farmers and common people.

“Only headline-making hollow announcements have been made in the Budget... The provision for agriculture and farmers’ welfare is 6%, or ₹7,500 crore, less than the previous year. Similarly, there is a reduction of 15%, or ₹23,000 crore, in the subsidy for urea,” Mr. Gehlot said while reacting to the Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | Explained | The funding and demand for MGNREGA

The negligible increase in the budgetary allocations for education, health and women and child development had shown that these areas would remain neglected, Mr. Gehlot said. Besides, the life of the common man would become even more difficult in the absence of any policy statement for reducing inflation, he added, while pointing to the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

The senior Congress leader said the Budget was “very disappointing” for Rajasthan, as the demand for giving national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which would benefit 13 districts through interlinking of three rivers, had not been accepted. The project was directly related to the development of the State, he said.

“The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned ₹5,300 crore as an additional assistance to Karnataka for the Upper Bhadra Project, keeping the elections in mind. This shows the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards Rajasthan,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Mr. Gehlot said the people of Rajasthan would give a “befitting reply” for the treatment meted out to them at the appropriate time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US