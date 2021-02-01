Centre has neglected Maharashtra, Mumbai: MVA

Mumbai

Even BJP leaders cannot congratulate the people for this Budget: Ajit Pawar

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government criticised the Union Budget 2021-22 presented on Monday saying the Centre has neglected Maharashtra and Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

Maharashtra’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the Budget had done injustice to the State which pays highest taxes to the Centre’s treasury. “All party MPs must speak to the Union Finance Minister against the injustice meted out to Maharashtra,” said Mr. Pawar. The Budget has only reiterated the Centre’s partial outlook towards Maharashtra, he said. Though there is an allocation of ₹25,000 crore for West Bengal, because it goes to polls this year, it is uncertain whether even that State would receive the money. Mr. Pawar however, welcomed the ₹64,000 crore allocation for the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor but said the money for the infrastructure project should be released and not remain only on paper.

“Nasik and Nagpur Metro have been allotted ₹2,092 crore and ₹5,976 crore respectively, because elections will be held there soon. But no mention of other railway routes. Even the BJP leaders cannot congratulate the people of Maharashtra for this Budget,” said Mr. Pawar.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Budget is a brazen attempt to avoid financial support and infrastructure to cities outside Gujarat, especially Mumbai. “GIFT City gets: Tax holiday, tax breaks, tax incentives to - those setting up businesses - Fin tech - foreign Banks - IFSC - Aircraft Rental companies Amazing brazenness to deny other cities especially Mumbai, the financial support and infrastructure from the centre,” she tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress president and State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said Mumbai and Maharashtra have faced nothing but disappointment from this Budget. “Maharashtra is a highest tax payer to the centre. But when it comes to giving, central government chooses not to pay the State back,” said Mr. Thorat.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling coalition parties have reacted to the Budget without reading it.

“The Budget has not even mentioned Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh, where we are in power. Does that mean they haven’t received anything?” he asked. He said the manner in which Mumbai Metro is being delayed by the State government, no funding agency would come forward to invest money in infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.