The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the full Budget for 2024-25, sources said. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.
Ms. Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024.
This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.
Earlier today, Ms. Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the full Budget for 2024-25. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.
President Murmu offered ‘dahi-chini’ (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Ms. Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.