Cabinet clears Union Budget 2024-25

Updated - July 23, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

FM Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the full Budget for 2024-25

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with team members shows the Budget paper before leaving for Rashtrapati Bhavan, at North Block in New Delhi on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the full Budget for 2024-25, sources said. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

Ms. Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024.

This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Earlier today, Ms. Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the full Budget for 2024-25. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

President Murmu offered ‘dahi-chini’ (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Ms. Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

