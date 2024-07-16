ADVERTISEMENT

Budget will be judged by what it does to revive MSMEs: Jairam Ramesh

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress wants NPA classification period for loans to MSMEs to be doubled to 180 days; seeks single, moderate GST rate with relief for small taxpayers; wants more funds for export capacity creation, start-ups

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

This year’s Union Budget will be judged by what it does to revive and rejuvenate India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Congress said on July 16.

Also Read: Union Budget 2024: NBFC sector seeks more funds to improve liquidity, regulatory reforms from Budget

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that through a “combination of deliberate policy and wilful neglect”, the Narendra Modi-led government has systematically bludgeoned the MSME sector that accounts for 30% of India’s GDP, about 45% of its exports, and employs 12 crore people. Demonetisation, the “botched” implementation of GST, the COVID-19 lockdown, “rampant oligopolisation”, and cheap Chinese imports have all contributed to the near destruction of the sector, he said.

“Consequently, MSMEs are faced with high tax rates, severe credit crunch, high input prices, and widespread closures. Unsurprisingly, their contribution to GDP today is the lowest it has been in decades,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

GST 2.0 needed

The party’s wishlist of measures to revive the sector includes the extension of the non-performing assets (NPA) classification period for loans to MSMEs from 90 days to 180 days. The Congress called for GST 2.0 with a single, moderate rate, and relief for small taxpayers like MSMEs. The party also wants dedicated funds to create MSME export capacity, and enhanced funding for start-ups.

“The self-anointed non-biological Prime Minister and his government must revisit their economic agenda, shed their cronyism, and end their whimsical policymaking. This Budget will be judged by what it does to revive and rejuvenate India’s MSMEs,” Mr. Ramesh said.

