Budget session of Parliament from July 22

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on July 6, said that the Budget session of Parliament will be held from July 22 to August 12. Mr. Rijiju added that the Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented on July 23.

Mr. Rijiju in his X (formerly Twitter) post said “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.”

After the general elections 2024, a special session of Parliament was held from June 24. The new Members of Parliament took oath and President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament on June 27.

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation following President Droupadi Murmu’s assertion that it will be marked by many historic steps.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget.

An interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-June.

