Budget Session 2022 live | 150 crore doses of Covid vaccines administered in record time: President Kovind

31 January 2022 10:41 IST

On Monday, the Budget session will formally underway with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of the the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the Central Hall

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin at 11 am, starting with the President's address, followed by the Finance Minister tabling the Economic Survey 2022.

The Budget session of Parliament, that begins on Monday, is expected to start on a stormy note as the Opposition is all set to corner the Narendra Modi government over the latest revelations regarding the Pegasus spyware.

Here are the latest updates:

Parliament | 11:42am

Defence

Make In India is given importance in the defence sector, and by doing this, the govt. is reducing the dependability on other countries for defence imports.

Parliament | 11:41am

Banking and labour reforms

New banking and labour reforms are brought out, and by opening the economy to the private sector, quality of services is ensured, he says.

Latest technology like drones are used, and simplified drone rules are announced.

My govt. is working tirelessly for the development of the country.

Parliament | 11:40am

MSME, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and infrastructure

The govt. has provided free loans to help the MSME sector, he says.

Many important decisions have been taken to help the MSME sector, he adds.

During the freedom struggle, Gandhiji supported the idea of small businesses, and now this govt. is doing what Bapu wanted.

There has been a big infrastructure boost in the country, and every sector has been benefited because of this, he says.

Railways, highways and airways have been given infrastructure boost, he says.

Through PM Gram Sadak Yojana, roads are being built, and last mile connectivity has been done, he says.

My govt. has made the lives of poor and middle class families by increasing public transport facilities. Metro services are increased, and automatic train systems are built as part of Make In India.

Through Sagar Mala programme, many villages are being linked with the main States and cities, he says.

Parliament | 11:30am

Technology

5-G technology is being developed in the country, he says.

Many start-ups are coming up across the country, and there has been a major technological advancement in the country, he adds.

Parliament | 11:29am

Sports and mental health

Through Khelo India, sports is given a major boost in the country, he says.

Mental health is also being given importance in the country, he adds.

Parliament | 11:26am

Education

The govt. has come up with the National Education Policy. In six States across the country, technical education will be taught in the regional language as a part of the NEP, he says.

Parliament | 11:23am

Gender equality

In order to bring about gender equality, my govt. has raised the age of marriage for women to 21 years in the country.

My govt. has also helped Muslim women by making Triple Talaq against the law.

A gender-inclusion fund has been set up across the country, he says.

Number of women in police force has also gone up after this govt. came to power.

Parliament | 11:19am

Agriculture

Through Kisan-Rail, the govt. has helped farmers transport their produce across the country. 80% of the farmers in the country are small farmers, and through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the govt. is helping all small farmers in the country.

India's agriculture exports have crossed Rs three lakh crore, says President Kovind

Despite Covid pandemic, farmers produced 30 crore tonnes of food grains & 33 crore horticulture produce in 2020-21, he adds.

Government procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers, he says.

More than 11 crore farmer families received Rs 1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN; big changes seen in farm sector.

Keeping in mind Atmanirbhar Bharat, the govt. is making sure there is crop diversification in the country.

Parliament | 11:18am

Housing and Water

Through PM Awas Yojana, the govt. has constructed houses for the poor.

Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, many houses are getting tapped water connections. Over six crore rural households getting tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal initiative', he says.

The govt. has been working consistently for the citizens of the country, he adds.

Parliament | 11:10am

On health and digital India

He says that Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushad have helped people in the country access health benefits at low cost.

Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare country for health crisis in future, says President Kovind.

WHO Traditional Centre of Medicine will be set up in the country, he adds.

He says, "My govt. follows B.R. Ambedkar's vision, and backward castes are getting represented in the country."

The govt. is providing free ration to beneficiaries through PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He says that the govt. has started e-shram portal and street vendors are being linked with food delivery organizations in the country.

Through Digital India and Digital Economy, citizens' accounts are linked, and the country is getting digitally strong.

Parliament | 11:00 am

President's address begin

President Ram Nath Kovind begins his address by wishing the parliament session, 75th Independence Day.

He says that COVID-19 has enveloped the whole world, and India has also become a victim of the pandemic. Country's health care workers, doctors and frontline workers have led the fight from the front.

He says that the vaccination drive is going strongly in the country, and India also started vaccinating the 15-18 age group. India is also giving precautionary dose to frontline workers and senior citizens.

Parliament | 10:50 am

President's Address

At 11 am, the President will address Members of both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall.

Parliament | 10:47 am

Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah arriving to attend the Budget session at parliament house in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Parliament | 10:41 am

Prime Minister Modi speaks before the session

Plenty of opportunities for India in today's world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session. He says that Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time.

"I hope all MPs, political parties debate with open mind to take India forward on path of development," he adds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of the Budget Session at parliament house in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha

1. Secretary General to lay on the Table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on the 31st January, 2022.

2. Obituary references.

3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha

1. Secretary General to lay on the Table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on the 31st January, 2022.

2. Obituary references.

3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix.