GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget 2024-25: Chidambaram accuses Finance Minister of copying key ideas from Congress manifesto 

On Budget 2024, Chidambaram said he was pleased to hear that the Finance Minister will abolish the Angel Tax.

Updated - July 23, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

File photo of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the Finance Minister of adopting ideas from the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Budget 2024 speech, Mr. Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre over announcements as part of the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, saying he is glad that the Minister read the Congress 2024 manifesto. Click Here for Budget 2024 Highlights

Also read: Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

“I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress manifesto,” the former Finance Minister wrote in a series of posts on X. 

“I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto,” he said.

On the abolition of the Angel Tax, Mr. Chidambaram said the Congress pleaded for its abolition for several years and even mentioned the same in the party manifesto.

Markets turn highly volatile amid Budget presentation

 Ms. Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, her seventh straight presentation surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This was the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s third term in office.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.