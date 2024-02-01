  • As usual, interest payments cornered a lion’s share of the total Budget this year too. In absolute figures, ₹11,90,440 crore were allocated for interest payments. If expressed as a share of FY25’s total Budget it comes to 24.98%, which is 1.48 percentage points more than its share in FY24 (23.5%). 
  • Transport and Defence sectors featured second and third on the list in terms of absolute allocations. But contributions to those sectors declined when expressed as a share of the total Budget. Defence sector’s allocation formed 9.54% of FY25’s total Budget, a 0.61 percentage point decrease from its share in FY24 (10.15%). The Transport sector’s allocation formed 11.42% of FY25’s total Budget, a 0.27 percentage point decrease from its share in FY24 (11.69%). 
  • Rural development, IT and Telecom, Health, Energy, Education, Social Welfare, Scientific departments, Health, Urban Development and Planning and Statistics are sectors which recorded marginal increases as a share of the total Budget.
  • The Budget allocated to the fertiliser subsidy recorded the biggest drop. It formed 3.44% of the total Budget in FY25, a 0.77 percentage points drop from the 4.21% of the total Budget in FY24. 
  • The Budget allocated to food also recorded a considerable decrease. It formed 4.31% of the total Budget in FY25, a 0.42 percentage point drop from the 4.31% of the total Budget in FY24. 