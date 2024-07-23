GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024: Where does the money come from and go?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announces tax receipts, expenditures and the break down of budget allocations

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The government allocates 21% of its budget to the State’s portion of taxes and duties

The government allocates 21% of its budget to the State’s portion of taxes and duties | Photo Credit: Pichumani K

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam presented the Narendra Modi government’s first full-fledged budget after the NDA secured third consecutive win.

The Budget mentioned net tax receipts for 2024-25 at ₹25.83 lakh crore, while the expenditure is estimated at 48.21 lakh crore.

The majority of money comes from borrowing and other liabilities (27%), followed by income tax (19%) and GST & other taxes (18%), with other sources including non-debt taxes and corporation tax.

Ms. Sitaramam stated that taxpayers appreciate the simplified New Tax Regime without exemptions or deductions for corporate tax and personal income tax. “58% of corporate tax came from the simplified tax regime in the financial year 2022-23. Similarly, as per data available till now for the last fiscal, more than two-thirds have availed of the new personal income tax regime,” she added. 

The government allocates 21% of its budget to the State’s portion of taxes and duties, followed by interest payments at 19%.

While 16% of its Budget is utilised for Central sector schemes, excluding capital outlays on defence and subsidies, only 4% of the fund has been used for pensions. To address the issues regarding the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the FM said, “a solution will be evolved which addresses the relevant issues while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens”. 

Union Budget / taxes and duties / wage and pension / economy (general)

