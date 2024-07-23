Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 proposed a slew of cuts on the customs duties levied on various items, while presenting the 2024 Union Budget.

“For customs, we reduced the number of customs duty rates in 2022-23. I propose to rationalise them after a review over next six months,” she said in the Lok Sabha today.

“My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export competitiveness, and simplify taxation, while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount”

Here’s a look at a list of what will get costlier and cheaper in Financial Year 2025:

What is cheaper

Cancer drugs

Medical X-ray machines

Mobile phones, chargers

Equipment using solar cells, panels

Fish and shrimp feed

Leather goods

Footwear

Textiles

Gold, silver, platinum making charges

What is costlier

Ammonium nitrate

PVC flex banners

Imported telecom equipment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, marking her seventh consecutive budget. She listed out the following nine priorities for the FY 2024-25 Union Budget: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation research development, and next generation reforms

