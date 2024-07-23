ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024 | Union Minister Kishan Reddy hails the budget

Updated - July 23, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 02:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Minister said the Union Budget 2024 is a socially inclusive budget which sets to benefit all sections

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G. Kishan Reddy hailed Union Budget 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, hailed the ‘highly balanced budget’ aimed at building ‘Atmanirbarbharath’ where emphatic measures have been taken to boost domestic production, tax savings for the middle and upper middle class. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25.

Also read: Budget 2024 LIVE, highlights

“The budget gives a fillip to growth. It is a socially inclusive budget which sets to benefit all sections from street vendors to farmers to industrialists.,” he said. The Minister, also Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, pointed out that it was NDA’s 11th consecutive full budget and its first in the third term focussed entirely on: empowering the poor, leveraging the power of youth, transforming the productive capabilities of farmers, empowering women and honouring taxpayers. Mr. Kishan Reddy also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as stated in a press release.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US