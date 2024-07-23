Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, hailed the ‘highly balanced budget’ aimed at building ‘Atmanirbarbharath’ where emphatic measures have been taken to boost domestic production, tax savings for the middle and upper middle class. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25.

“The budget gives a fillip to growth. It is a socially inclusive budget which sets to benefit all sections from street vendors to farmers to industrialists.,” he said. The Minister, also Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, pointed out that it was NDA’s 11th consecutive full budget and its first in the third term focussed entirely on: empowering the poor, leveraging the power of youth, transforming the productive capabilities of farmers, empowering women and honouring taxpayers. Mr. Kishan Reddy also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as stated in a press release.

