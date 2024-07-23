GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2024 | Union Minister Kishan Reddy hails the budget

The Union Minister said the Union Budget 2024 is a socially inclusive budget which sets to benefit all sections

Published - July 23, 2024 02:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G. Kishan Reddy hailed Union Budget 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G. Kishan Reddy hailed Union Budget 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, hailed the ‘highly balanced budget’ aimed at building ‘Atmanirbarbharath’ where emphatic measures have been taken to boost domestic production, tax savings for the middle and upper middle class. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25.

“The budget gives a fillip to growth. It is a socially inclusive budget which sets to benefit all sections from street vendors to farmers to industrialists.,” he said. The Minister, also Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, pointed out that it was NDA’s 11th consecutive full budget and its first in the third term focussed entirely on: empowering the poor, leveraging the power of youth, transforming the productive capabilities of farmers, empowering women and honouring taxpayers. Mr. Kishan Reddy also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as stated in a press release.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Union Budget / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.