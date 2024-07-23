GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024: Understanding the allocation for Southern States | Watch

Understanding the allocation for Southern States in the Union Budget 2024

Join The Hindu’s journalists to understand the budget allocation for southern states.

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This is the first Budget of the Modi Government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term.

While her Budget speech mentioned special schemes for Andhra Pradesh, there wasn’t any mention of other Southern States. As the Budget documents are public, The Hindu’s journalists analyse what’s in store for the southern region.

In this video, Kunal Shankar discusses the Budget’s allocation for southern states with T. Ramakrishnan, Appaji Reddem, Ravi Reddy, S. Bageshree and Tiki Rajwi.

Related Topics

Union Budget

