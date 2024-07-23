Budget 2024: Understanding the allocation for Southern States | Watch

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This is the first Budget of the Modi Government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term.

While her Budget speech mentioned special schemes for Andhra Pradesh, there wasn’t any mention of other Southern States. As the Budget documents are public, The Hindu’s journalists analyse what’s in store for the southern region.

In this video, Kunal Shankar discusses the Budget’s allocation for southern states with T. Ramakrishnan, Appaji Reddem, Ravi Reddy, S. Bageshree and Tiki Rajwi.