While presenting the 2024 Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 announced that the government will undertake comprehensive development programs for Vishnupad temple at Gaya, and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya in Bihar.

“Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors,” she said.

“Vishnupad temple at Gaya, and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, are of immense spiritual importance. Comprehensive development of Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi temple corridor will be supported modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath corridor to make them a world-class pilgrim and tourist destination,” Ms. Sitharaman said adding that these measures will be carried out in addition to the ones announced in the interim budget.

“Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. Comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken. Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature,” the Finance Minister added.

Also announcing measures for Odisha, she said that the government will support tourism in Odisha that has scenic beauty, temples, craftsmanship, natural landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries and pristine beaches.

In the interim budget presented earlier this year, the total allocation of the Union Tourism Ministry was increased marginally to to ₹2,449 crore in 2024-25 as compared to ₹2,400 crore in 2023-24, the revised estimate for the year 2023-24 is ₹1,692 crore.

