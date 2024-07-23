GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2024: Shares of shrimp products makers in heavy demand after Budget allocation

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said that the government has reduced the basic customs duty on shrimp to 5%

Updated - July 23, 2024 02:14 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
As per the Union Budget announced by the finance minister, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing. Image used for representative purpose only

As per the Union Budget announced by the finance minister, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing. Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Shares of producers and exporters of seafood products' firms jumped on July 23 after Finance Minister Nirmamala Sitharaman said the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said that the government has reduced the basic customs duty on shrimp to 5%.

Also Read: Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

The stock of Zeal Aqua soared 9.27%, Kings Infra Ventures surged 8.15%, Coastal Corp climbed 7.55%, Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 7.51% and Waterbase jumped 5.51% on the BSE.

The government will bring a National Cooperation Policy for the overall development of the country, the finance minister said.

Budget 2024: Agriculture, Employment, Infrastructure feature in nine priorities of third NDA government

She said the Centre will promote digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with states, while the Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card scheme will be introduced in five states.

Also, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing, she added.

Also Read: In charts: Key takeaways from Union Budget 2024-25

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has extended the finance to shrimp production and marketing for the overall development of the industry. Direct beneficiaries to this announcement being Waterbase, Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods," T Manish, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.