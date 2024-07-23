In line with the Interim Budget announcement in February this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to install rooftop solar plants and provide 1 crore households with free electricity for up to 300 units every month.

Announced a slew of measures for the promotion of green growth and renewable energy, the Finance Minister said in her Budget 2024 speech, “The rooftop solar scheme has generated remarkable response with over 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications.”

The benefits expected from solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance, according to the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created history as she presented her seventh straight Budget and the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month. Ms. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of the financial year 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Survey projected India’s financial year 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to range between 6.5% and 7%. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2% estimated for the previous financial year.