Budget 2024: Over ₹42,000 crore allocated to J&K; ₹2.19 lakh crore to Home Ministry

Updated - July 23, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 02:14 pm IST - New Delhi

For the expenditure of the Union Cabinet, ₹1,248 crore has been earmarked

PTI

In the budget, ₹1,43,275 crore — being given to central police forces like the CRPF, BSF, and CISF. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23 allocated ₹2,19,643 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the majority of it — ₹1,43,275 crore — being given to central police forces like the CRPF, BSF, and CISF which are responsible for internal security, border guarding, and security of vital installations.

In the budget, ₹42,277 crore has been allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the direct control of the central government, ₹5,985 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ₹5,862 crore to Chandigarh, and ₹5,958 crore to Ladakh among others.

For the expenditure of the Union Cabinet, ₹1,248 crore has been earmarked and ₹6,458 crore has been given for disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, and grants-in-air to State governments among others.

