Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23 at 11 a.m. It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on Monday with the Economic Survey 2023-24 being tabled in both Houses. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12.

The Budget 2024 presentation will be streamed on various platforms. Viewers can watch the Budget 2024 speech by Nirmala Sitharaman live at The Hindu. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news, reactions, and analysis of Budget 2024. The Finance Minister’s address will also be available to stream live via the Sansad TV.

The July 23 Budget speech is expected to focus on infrastructure development, social welfare schemes, measures to boost economic growth and simplification of personal tax regime.

