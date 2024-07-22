ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget 2024: When and where to watch

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 09:16 pm IST

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on July 22 with the Economic Survey 2023-24 being tabled in both Houses. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23 at 11 a.m. It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on Monday with the Economic Survey 2023-24 being tabled in both Houses. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12.

Economic Survey 2023-24: India’s growth back to pre-COVID trends, 7%-plus growth possible in medium term

The Budget 2024 presentation will be streamed on various platforms. Viewers can watch the Budget 2024 speech by Nirmala Sitharaman live at The Hindu. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news, reactions, and analysis of Budget 2024. The Finance Minister’s address will also be available to stream live via the Sansad TV.

The July 23 Budget speech is expected to focus on infrastructure development, social welfare schemes, measures to boost economic growth and simplification of personal tax regime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US