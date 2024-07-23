Budget 2024: Finance Minister retains allocation to NHAI at ₹1.68 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 retained the allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at ₹1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ms. Sitharaman in her interim Budget earlier this year had allocated ₹1.68 lakh crore to NHAI for 2024-25.
Also Read: Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates
The Budget 2024-25 also retained the outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector. The interim Budget 2024-25 document had an outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector.
An allocation of ₹2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to ₹2.76 lakh crore.
NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.