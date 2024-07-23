Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, her seventh consecutive Budget presentation. This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s third term in office.

People of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-elected it for the third term, she said, while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha. India’s economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman added.

The country’s inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1 pc.

The finance minister announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy. The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

Here are the charts that show key numbers from the Union Budget 2024-25:

Receipts and Expenditure

The Finance Minister said that the Revised Estimate of the total receipts other than borrowings is Rs. 32.07 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 48.21 lakh crore. The government has retained ₹11.11 lakh crore for capital expenditure, not changing from the Interim Budget 2024-24 presented back in February.

Rupee comes from

Borrowings and other liabilities account for the largest avenue from where the Budget money comes, followed by income tax, GST & other taxes, and corporation tax.

Rupee goes to

When it comes to expenditure, the highest amount goes towards States’ share of taxes and duties - 21%. In the Interim budget presented earlier this year, the major share of expenditure was marked to paying interest and the money given to the states, accounting for 20 per cent each of the total expenditure.

Major expenditures

This year’s total budget expenditure amounts to 48.21 lakh crore rupees. Of this, a large part went to central sector schemes and other central sector expenditure - 30.07 lakh crore. Central sector scheme expenditure involves expenditure related to economic services, general services, subsidies, social services and others.

Other central expenditure involves interest payments, payments to autonomous bodies and others. Establishment expenditure involves the centre’s expenses for paying salaries, pensions and other payments. Finance commission grants and other transfers fall under transfers to states.

Allocation for major schemes

The Union Budget listed the allocations for core welfare schemes that drive socio-economic development.

