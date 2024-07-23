ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Industrial parks in or around 100 cities to be developed, announces FM

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Union Budget 2024 has a plan to develop twelve new industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development programme

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai, 12 Nov 2019, Tamil Nadu. A view of Ramanujam IT City in Taramani, Chennai. Photo: Shaju John/The Hindu | Photo Credit: Shaju John

Focusing on India’s industries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, announced that twelve new industrial parks will be developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development programme in her Budget speech for 2024-25. These parks will be equipped with complete infrastructure and ‘plug and play’ parks will be sanctioned in or near 100 cities, said Ms, Sitharaman.

Budget 2024 LIVE News, highlights: July 23

“Industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities will be developed. Twelve industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development programme will also be sanctioned,” said Ms. Sitharaman. This year’s budget has nine priorities such as - agriculture, employment, human development, energy security, manufacturing, innovation, infrastructure and next generation reforms.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Programme is Centre’s infrastructure programme to new industrial cities as “Smart Cities”, equipped with new technologies. The oldest such corridors are Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which are India’s transportation backbone.

This is the seventh budget speech presented by Ms. Sitharaman and her second term as Union Finance Minister. After being awarded the people’s mandate for the third term in June, this is also the first budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

