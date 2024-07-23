ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Govt. to set up working women hostels

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

There is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI

The government will set up working women hostels to promote the participation of women in the workforce, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tueday, July 23, 2024.

As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she said.

"We will facilitate higher participation of women in workforce by setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishment of creches in addition the partnership will seek to organise women specific skilling programmes and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises," she said.

